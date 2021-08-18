Pinterest launches new hair pattern search for 'inclusive beauty results'

Ariana Hoyos Larrea (Pinterest)

Pinterest has a new search feature that aims to give people more refined results with inclusion in mind. On Wednesday, the social media service launched a "first-of-its-kind" hair pattern search for more inclusivity in its beauty and hair search results.

In the coming weeks, people will be able to enter broad beauty or hair terms and then narrow down their search based on specific hair patterns to find "inspiration that is most relevant to their style and preference," the company said in a blog post.

The feature uses "computer vision-powered object detection" and lets people refine results by six hair patterns: protective, coily, curly, wavy, straight and shaved/bald. Pinterest said it's detected a hair pattern in over 500 million images on its platform.

Pinterest added that in the past month there were over 120 million hair searches and over 5 billion hair-related pins on the site. The new hair search functionality comes after Pinterest launched a skin tone ranges feature in 2018.

