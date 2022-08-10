Peloton Crash: Exercise Platform Experiences Major Outages

Peloton is experiencing major outages on Wednesday, the company confirmed in a tweet. Some owners and subscribers complained in social media posts they were unable to enter their email addresses to log into their accounts, while others couldn't stream classes.

"We're currently investigating an issue with live and on-demand classes. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to your workouts," the company tweeted.



As of 12:40 p.m. ET, the status.onepeloton.com website indicated a fix had been implemented and the company was monitoring results.



Some Peloton users report still being unable to access classes, while others say their service has been restored.

Peloton did not immediately reply to a request for comment but customers can check the Peloton status site for further updates.



The company, which exploded during the pandemic, has had a rough year: In February Peloton announced it was replacing CEO John Foley and cutting approximately 2,800 jobs -- more than 30% of its staff -- as post-pandemic demand for its exercise equipment slows.

Peloton also cut back on manufacturing operations and nixed its plan for a factory in the US.