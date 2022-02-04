Amazon reportedly interested in buying Peloton

Rick Broida/CNET

Amazon is one of several potential buyers of Peloton, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal Friday. This comes two weeks after the company news came out saying the fitness company might cease production and possibly lay off employees.

A spokesperson for Amazon said the company does not comment on rumors. Peloton didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Peloton was one of the companies that prospered during the COVID-19 pandemic as more people stayed home and purchased its exercise bikes. It began having trouble last year, when its Tread fitness treadmill had to be recalled due to injuries. The company did bring it back to the market, but according to CNBC in January, Peloton will cease production on the Tread. Peloton has since denied this claim.

That same report also said Peloton stopped producing its primary fitness equipment, Bike, due to lack of demand. It has since already paused production of the upgraded version of the exercise bike, Bike Plus.

Peloton stocks shot up following the news of a possible purchase by Amazon. The company will report its quarterly earnings on Feb. 8.

