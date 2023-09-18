X

New Emojis Approved, Including Lime, Phoenix, Mushroom and Nodding

The 118 emojis include new variations of existing emojis and brand new ones.

katelyn-chedraoui-headshot
katelyn-chedraoui-headshot
Katelyn Chedraoui Associate Writer
Katelyn is an associate writer with CNET's services and software team. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in media and journalism. She believes in the transformative power of digital platforms, tools and communication to increase accessibility to information and the even-more transformative power of a good cup of coffee.
See full bio
Katelyn Chedraoui
new emojis on green background
Enlarge Image
new emojis on green background

New emojis on the way. (Click to see more.)

 Emojipedia

What do a lime, mushroom, phoenix, nodding heads and a broken chain all have in common? They're part of the newest emojis approved by Unicode, the global messaging standard. The announcement last week finalizes the list of new emojis approved.

There will be 118 new emojis released in the 15.1 update. Many of the new emojis will be different variations of existing emojis, either in different skin tones or facing different directions. 

The new emojis also include expansions of existing emojis that now face different directions, including: walking people, running people, kneeling people, people using wheelchairs and people using white canes. The new emojis also include four new gender-neutral family units. 

You won't be able to find these new emojis on your keyboard just yet, though. While version 15.1.0 of the Unicode was approved on Sept. 12 (you can read all of it here), there will be a lag between the approval and its release. Emojipedia estimates that the new emojis could be available by the end of this year or early 2024

It's also likely that each emoji's appearance will be slightly different depending on whether you have an Apple or Google smartphone.

The last new emoji release included the long-awaited pink heart, a turquoise heart, a jellyfish, a moose, a different shaking head emoji and more.

For more on phones, check out everything announced at Apple's Wonderlust event, our hands-on expert review of the iPhone 15 and of Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Headphones.

Computing Guides

Laptops

Desktops & Monitors

Computer Accessories

Photography

Tablets & E-Readers

3D Printers