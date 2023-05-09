This Year's Pride Edition Sport Band for the Apple Watch Is Here

Apple on Tuesday showed off a colorful Apple Watch band ahead of Pride Month in June. This year's Pride Edition Sport Band will be available to order online on May 23 and to purchase in stores on May 24 for $49.

The band takes inspiration from the pride flag's rainbow colors, Apple said in a press release, along with five other colors that represent Black and Latin communities; those who have died from or are living with HIV/AIDS; and transgender and nonbinary individuals.

"The new Pride Celebration watch face and iOS wallpaper honor the combined strength and mutual support of the LGBTQ+ community," Apple said.

The Pride Edition Sport Band is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes and is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 and later.

Apple

You can also get a new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper next week if you have a device running WatchOS 9.5 or iOS 16.5. Apple hasn't released those versions of WatchOS and iOS yet, but they're clearly coming in the next few days.

There might be some massive changes coming to Apple Watches this year. The company will reportedly reintroduce widgets when it debuts WatchOS 10 at its Worldwide Developers Conference next month.

The Pride Edition Sport Band also gave Apple the opportunity to call out LGBTQ+ organizations that the iPhone maker supports, including advocacy organizations like the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network, the National Center for Transgender Equality and The Trevor Project.

