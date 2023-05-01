Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
WatchOS 10 Might Bring These Changes to Your Apple Watch

WatchOS 10 will reportedly put the spotlight back on widgets.

We expect to get the Series 8 successor in the fall.

Apple might debut a massive update to WatchOS 10 at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June. Apple's WatchOS update will bring back widgets, according to a report Sunday from Bloomberg.

Apple originally incorporated widgets into its timepiece, but moved away from the feature in favor of notifications, multitasking tools and a cleaner user interface. With the WatchOS 10 update, the "plan is to let users scroll through a series of different widgets — for activity tracking, weather, stock tickers, calendar appointments and more — rather than having them launch apps," according to Bloomberg. 

WWDC 2023 will be an in-person and online event this year, kicking off on June 5. In addition to WatchOS 10, we're anticipating the tech giant to unveil iOS 17, macOS 14, a new MacBook Air and its long-awaited AR/VR headset

WatchOS 10 update could also hint at what's to come in the Apple Watch Series 9, which will likely arrive in the fall alongside the iPhone 15 series. The next Apple Watch is rumored to include new sensors, more in-depth health features like blood glucose monitoring, as well as a possible microLED display. 

For more, check out CNET's review of the Apple Watch Ultra and the best smartwatches for 2023.