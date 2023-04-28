How to Generate Secure Passwords When Your iPhone Can't

iOS has a built-in password generator, but it doesn't always work. Here's an alternative.
A strong and unique password for your online account is the first necessary step in better protecting your personal information, such as your email, address and credit card information. Your iPhone has a built-in password generator, which then stores the created password in iCloud Keychain and fills it in automatically whenever needed, but the feature doesn't always work when you need it to.
You can't use the iOS password generator whenever you want. It only works when you're creating a new account or resetting a password, and even then, it doesn't work in every website or application.
You could always use a password generator in Safari to come up with a complicated password, but there's an easier way that doesn't involve third-party websites. With the Generate Password shortcut, which you can download for free, you can quickly generate an iCloud Keychain-style password and have it copied to your clipboard in seconds. Here's what you need to know.
Using the link below, download the Generate Password shortcut onto your iPhone. This will automatically redirect you to the Shortcuts app -- tap Add Shortcut to download the shortcut on to your phone. The Generate Password shortcut will then appear in your library of shortcuts.
Once the shortcut is installed, you can use Generate Password to quickly create Apple-style passwords, which are 20 characters long and include two hyphens, a capitalized letter and a number ("fevNaq-1zumki-gorfoc" is an example).
There are several ways to use Generate Password:
The first time you run Generate Password, you'll be asked to give the shortcut access to your clipboard. Hit Allow to do so. From then on, anytime you run Generate Password, a password will be created and automatically copied to your clipboard. You'll also see a notification showing you the password. Hit Done when you're finished.
The password will expire from your clipboard in 10 minutes, so make sure to use it relatively quickly, or else you'll need to generate a new password. You can press down in any text field and hit Paste to enter the password from your clipboard.