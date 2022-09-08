Apple Watch Low Power Mode: WatchOS 9 Extends Battery Life

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

At its "Far Out" event Wednesday, Apple announced a new low power mode option for its Apple Watch. The feature will be available on all Apple Watch models from Series 4 up that run the WatchOS9 software.

The low power mode feature for Apple Watch should operate similarly to how it works on iPhones and iPads. Apple says that the feature will give you up to 36 hours of battery life on a full charge for the Apple Watch Series 8, and up to five days for the Apple Watch Ultra.

While low power mode will disable certain features like always-on display, automatic workout detection and heart health notifications, Apple Watches will still maintain core features like activity tracking and fault detection. Low power mode will be separate from "power reserve" mode, which shuts down features and connectivity and only shows the time.

