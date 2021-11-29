Live: Best Cyber Monday deals live blog Cyber Monday 2021: 167 great deals US restricts travel over omicron variant Get Back: The Beatles documentary review PS5 restock tracker
Jack Dorsey to step down as CEO of Twitter, report says

Dorsey is CEO of both Twitter and payments company Square.

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and Square, at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami in June. 

 Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is expected to step down as head of the social network, reported CNBC's David Faber on Monday, citing unnamed sources. It's unclear exactly when Dorsey will leave the role and who will be Twitter's next CEO.

In addition to being the chief executive of Twitter, Dorsey is also the CEO of payments company Square.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

The company's stock spiked following the news, but settled some to be up more than 5% at the time of this report.

More to come. 