Twitter paid CEO Jack Dorsey $1.40 in 2018

Getty Images

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey took home a whopping $1.40 in salary last year, but maybe he can expect a hefty raise this year.

It was the first time Dorsey has drawn a salary from Twitter since he returned to the helm of the microblogging site in 2015, the company revealed Monday in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Dorsey declined all compensation and benefits in the previous three years "as a testament to his commitment to and belief in Twitter's long-term value creation potential," Twitter said in its filing.

A paltry sum perhaps, but not unheard of. Minimal executive paychecks have become fairly commonplace in Silicon Valley over the past decade or so; previous executives opting for the symbolic salary include Apple's Steve Jobs; Google's Eric Schmidt, Sergey Brin and Larry Page; Yahoo's Carol Bartz and Terry Semel; Cisco Systems' John Chambers; and Oracle's Larry Ellison, among others.

But perhaps Dorsey will soon be graduating to a new level, say a doubling of his salary to $2.80? It's quite possible that Dorsey and his board of director agreed upon the amount in late 2017, as the company was getting ready to transition from 140-character-capped tweets to its current 280-character limit.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but this time next year, Dorsey might be able to use his salary to buy a gallon of gasoline, provided the price doesn't go up -- and he shops somewhere other than a Bay Area filling station.

