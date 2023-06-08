X
Apple Vision Pro Hands-OnCNET CouponsEssential Summer GearBest Solar CompaniesAdobe Express Gets Generative AIBest Satellite Internet ProvidersMortgage RatesHow Air Purifiers Work

Google Meet Update Lets You Do More From Picture-in-Picture Window

Raise your hand, use in-meeting chat or resize your view.

meara-isenberg-headshot.png
meara-isenberg-headshot.png
Meara Isenberg Associate Writer
Meara covers streaming service news for CNET. She recently graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where she wrote for her college newspaper, The Daily Texan, as well as for state and local magazines. When she's not writing, she likes to dote over her cat, sip black coffee and try out new horror movies.
See full bio
Meara Isenberg
Google Meet's picture-in-picture window

Google Meet's picture-in-picture mode.

 Google

A Google Meet update rolling out now will let you do more from the picture-in-picture window, Google said in a blog post on Wednesday. 

Google's video conferencing tool already let people leave a meeting and turn their cameras or microphones on and off from the picture-in-picture window. Now, they'll be able to do five more things: raise their hand, use in-meeting chat, turn captions on and off, more effectively resize the picture-in-picture view and access flexible layouts.

Picture-in-picture mode, which is only available with Google Chrome on a computer, allows people to keep an eye on a meeting while they navigate to a different tab or window. It can be useful while taking notes, viewing meeting-related documents or presenting, Google notes.

Google Meet's free tier allows for 60-minute calls with up to 100 participants (all participants will need to be signed into a Google account to join). In our roundup of the best video chat apps, CNET found that Google Meet's "biggest selling point" is its integration with other Google apps like Slides, Sheets and Docs. Fast access to Google apps makes Meet a useful tool for study groups, collaborating on projects and organizing events.

The update will rollout over the next two weeks. Here are instructions from Google on how to start picture-in-picture mode