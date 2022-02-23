Google Drops Mask, Vaccine Requirements for Employees

Angela Lang/CNET

Google will no longer mandate COVID-19 vaccines as a condition of employment for US workers and won't require already vaccinated workers to wear masks, get tested or socially distance while working in most offices, as reported earlier Wednesday by CNBC.

Masking and distancing rules for vaccinated workers will be dropped in offices in line with local COVID guidance and requirements, but CNBC reported unvaccinated employees who are approved to enter offices will still need to follow testing and mask-wearing regulations. Unvaccinated workers will otherwise not be able to access Google offices.

"Based on current conditions in the Bay Area, we're pleased that our employees who choose to come in now have the ability to access more onsite spaces and services to work and connect with colleagues," a Google spokesperson said in an emailed statement to CNET. "We're giving employees who welcome the chance to come into the office the option to do that wherever we safely can, while allowing those who aren't ready to keep working from home."

Goggle had previously told its workers they'd lose pay and eventually be fired if they didn't comply with the company's coronavirus vaccination rules.

The news follows Amazon dropping its mask mandate for fully vaccinated workers two weeks ago, and some major cities across the US no longer requiring proof of vaccination and masks. Though cases are now dropping, there have been more than 900,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the US.

COVID-19 vaccines have been proven safe and effective against severe disease, hospitalization and death.

