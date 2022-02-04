US tops 900,000 COVID-19 deaths as pandemic persists

Sarah Tew/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

The US has reached the grim milestone of 900,000 deaths from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. Those deaths arose from 76.2 million confirmed cases of COVID in the US during the pandemic.

The news comes less than two months after the US hit 800,000 deaths, meaning over 100,000 people in the US have died since Dec. 15. The last 28 days alone have seen more than 60,500 deaths in the US and 17 million cases, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Read more: There are now two fully approved COVID vaccines. What does that mean for boosters?

COVID is continuing to spread rapidly across the US and the world due to the highly contagious omicron variant.

Globally, there have been more than 5.7 million deaths and 390 million cases. In the last 28 days, there have been over 236,000 deaths and 87.6 million confirmed cases globally.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.