16 gifts ideas for last-minute shoppers at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Christmas morning is days away. But don't worry, last-minute shoppers, it's not time to panic (yet). Even amid the ongoing supply chain congestion and shipping delays, there's still time to get those final gift orders in and receive them in time to get them wrapped and under the tree. While major carriers such as UPS and FedEx have detailed their Christmas shipping deadlines, retailers are operating on more of a case-by-case basis for the time being.

At the time this was written, Walmart is still offering express delivery and Amazon Prime members still have quick turn around on their orders, as well. Plus, many stores are offering offer in-store pick up, so you can cut shipping out of the equation altogether. We will continue to update this page as the deadlines hit, but in the meantime, here are some of our favorite gift ideas you can order right now and receive before Dec. 25.

We've checked shipping times and local stocks across multiple regions, but the timing and availability may vary depending on your location. Be sure to double-check to make sure you'll have your gift in time.

Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post/Getty Images

Apple The SE is Apple's entry-level smart watch, but offers many of the same features that have made some of the pricier models so popular. Boasting water resistance and up to 18 hours of battery life, it features activity tracking, heart health notifications and slick iPhone integrations. Right now you can pick up the 40mm model at Target for $50 off, only $10 more than its lowest price during Black Friday.

David Carnoy/CNET The Sony WH-XB910Ns are a great, budget friendly option for noise-canceling headphones. They boast up to 30 hours of battery life and can support two Bluetooth connections simultaneously for almost effortless switching between devices. They were named one of our favorite pairs of Sony headphones from this year.

Misen A good chef's knife is one of the most versatile tools in a cook's arsenal, and no kitchen is complete without it. This 8" Misen makes a great intermediate option, offering some of the same qualities as high-end models at a much more affordable price point. It is constructed of high-carbon steel for increased durability and edge retention, and features a more precise 15° cutting edge that is often found on premium Japanese knives.

Bella Air fryers have been one of the most popular items this holiday season, and there's a good reason why. This 4.2-quart model from Bella can reach temperatures of up to 400 degrees F, cooking food in a fraction of the time of a conventional oven or deep fryer. And with removable, dishwasher-safe parts, clean up is significantly easier as well. You can pick this model up for $30 off from Best Buy right now.

Lexy Savvides/CNET If you're looking to take your health a bit more seriously in 2022 or know someone else who may be doing that, the Fitbit Charge 5 is a great companion to keep them on track. It has health monitoring, sleep tracking and recently added EKG functionality. Grab one now.

Mega Bloks A perfect gift for your little architect, these oversized construction blocks offer endless hours of fun and creativity. This bag comes with 80 blocks in classic colors that all fit inside the storage bag for an easy clean-up.