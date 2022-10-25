The xScreen Is Ideal for Portable Gaming on Your Xbox Series S

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

The Nintendo Switch isn't the only option out there for portable gaming. Upspec Gaming's xScreen is a clip-on monitor for the Xbox Series S -- and as someone who routinely travels with a full game console in my backpack, I can attest that it's a total game-changer.

Why it's a great gift: The xScreen is a small monitor that plugs into the back of an Xbox Series S console and makes it portable. The monitor is 11.6 inches with 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution at 60Hz. This tiny footprint allows the screen to sit flush against the Series S when folded down, similar to a laptop. It plugs into the back of the console and secures on the side using the included latches. With the xScreen, you no longer need to plug your console into a TV, and you can run everything off the Xbox's one power cord. It's very cool to be able to put a fully featured game console and monitor in your backpack to travel with.

Games look great on this small screen -- but be aware that text will be tiny. The screen size is on the small side so you might have to sit close, depending on which games you're playing. For more details on this cool device, read our Upspec Gaming xScreen review.

What you'll pay: The xScreen retails for $250 which isn't cheap, especially when you compare it to the cost of the console, which retails for around $300. This monitor is basically doubling the cost of your console, but I think it's worth it. It's a premium accessory for a premium price. And right now, it's on sale for $200, which is a great deal.