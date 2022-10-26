Give the Gift of Power, Wherever Your Loved Ones Need It

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

Portable power is becoming more of a necessity these days. Whether you're an outdoor adventurer, enjoy long road trips on the weekends, or just have loads of devices among everyone in your family, you'll always need access to power on the go. That's where Cobra's portable power bank comes in.

Why it's a great gift: The Cobra Power Station 200W has a lightweight design that allows for easy portability and packs a strong punch. With multiple charging ports, this power station can power multiple devices at any given time. It has an easy-to-read LCD screen that indicates power usage and when the battery might be running low. But have no fear, charging cables are included. And if you find yourself in the dark, it's equipped with an LED flashlight as well as an area light for even wider illumination. Oh, and it's even solar compatible so that you can recharge with the sun. (Solar panels are sold separately.) So, if the person you're buying for this holiday season enjoys camping, tailgating or road trips, this is a great gift idea to keep them powered anytime, anywhere.

What you'll pay: The list price for the Power Station 200W is $280, but right now it's on sale for $260.

