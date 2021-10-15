Xbox mini fridge preorders start Oct. 19

Microsoft

You can officially chill out now. The Xbox mini fridge will be a reality very soon.

Microsoft announced Friday that preorders for the mini fridge, which will cost $100 in the US, will start on Oct. 19 and it will reach stores in December.

The mini fridge features LED lights an exterior design made to resemble the Xbox Series X. It holds up to 12 beverage cans and has two shelves in its door designed told hold your favorite snacks. The front of the mini fridge also includes a USB port to charge devices and it comes with a DC power adapter.

In the US, the mini fridge will first be available exclusively through Target and Canadians will also be able to buy the mini fridge through Target's website. In Europe, the mini fridge will be sold by various retailers in a handful of countries. And the company says it's working to expand availability to other countries next year.

When the Xbox Series X was officially revealed last year, jokes started popping up on social media on how the console resembled a fridge. Microsoft added to the gag by making an actual Xbox refrigerator that it gave away at the time of the console launch.

The company gave fans a sneak preview of the mini fridge's design at its E3 2021 event in June, but didn't reveal any pricing or availability specifics.