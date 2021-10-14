Halo Infinite Xbox Series X console: GameStop 'superfan bundle' drops today

Halo Infinite will be the big title for the Xbox Series X when it comes out in December, but the limited-edition Halo Infinite Series X console is the real hot item right now. GameStop opened up its preorders for what is calls a Superfan Bundle on Thursday at 11am Eastern with the first hour being only available to GameStop Power Up Rewards Pro members. It's unlikely these preorders will be available for long.

Unlike a standard preorder, the Superfan Bundle includes the console with its controller, a separate Halo-themed Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, and a Halo-themed Razer Kaira Pro headset. The total for all of this , which is considerably more than the standard $550 for the console but you're clearly getting so much more here.

As noted earlier by @GYXdeals, GameStop will reportedly offer the Halo-branded console offering on Thursday -- again, for Power Up Rewards Pro members only.

GameStop/Screenshot by CNET

The new limited-edition Xbox Series X features a striking Halo Infinite design and comes with a matching controller as well as a digital copy of the game. The console bundle releases Nov. 25 for $550 while Halo Infinite itself is out Dec. 8.

Microsoft

We're continuing to track availability for the new Xbox Series X limited-edition bundle. Keep in mind, because this is a limited-edition console the number of restocks will be limited. In the meantime, here's the current state of console bundle preorders.

Xbox Series X Halo Infinite bundle preorders

GameStop will periodically restock the Halo Xbox Series X bundle, but now reserves initial ordering for PowerUp Rewards Pro members only.

Walmart's Xbox Series X Halo Infinite bundle went up for preorder on Aug. 25 and quickly sold out. We're expecting another round of the Halo Series X console preorders before it's released.

A listing for the Xbox Series X Halo bundle is up at Amazon, but preorders haven't yet gone live. At this point, it's unclear whether Amazon will stock the bundle prior to launch.

An Xbox Series X Halo Infinite bundle listing is also live at Best Buy, but as with Amazon, we haven't seen preorders go live there yet. It's unclear whether Best Buy will open preorders for this console bundle prior to its release date.

Preorders went live (and sold out) at the Xbox Store on Aug. 25. We expect Microsoft to have another restock.

Preorders went live at Target on Aug. 25 and quickly sold out. You can check for current availability below.

Scalper pricing is already out of control, with exceeding $1,500 for the Halo Xbox Series X bundle. It's unsurprising that resellers had a heyday with the limited-edition bundle, given how things have gone with next-gen console restocks over the past year, but it's a disappointing reality all the same. As always, we do recommend holding out for a chance to buy the console bundle at list price if you can.

In addition to the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite limited-edition console, Microsoft is releasing a Halo Infinite limited-edition Elite Series 2 controller on Nov. 25. This gamepad has a different design from the one in the console bundle; instead, it's green with a Master Chief theme and orange D-pad. The limited-edition controller is exclusive to and the .

Seagate and Razer have teamed up with Microsoft to produce their own Halo-themed gear. has a similar Master Chief design in Halo green and will be available this October for $100 (2TB) or $160 (5TB). Meanwhile, Razer has a new headset option for Xbox players with the , which matches the game drive's design and supports Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth 5.0 for low-latency gaming. It sells for $170, and you can preorder it now. Both products will be released this October.