Need the answer for the April 29 New York Times Connections puzzle? To me, Wordle is more of a vocabulary test, but Connections is more of a brain tester. You're given 16 words and asked to put them into four groups that are somehow connected. Sometimes they're obvious, but game editor Wyna Liu knows how to trick you by using words that can fit into more than one group.

How to play Connections

Playing is easy, winning is hard. Look at the 16 words and mentally assign them to related groups of four. Click on the four words you think go together. The groups are coded by color, though you don't know what goes where until you see the answers. The yellow group is the easiest, then green, then blue, and purple is the toughest. Look at the words carefully, and think about related terms. Sometimes the connection has to do with just a part of the word. Once, four words were grouped because each started with the name of a rock band -- including "Rushmore" and "Journeyman."

Hint for today's Connections groups

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest, yellow group to the toughest (and sometimes bizarre), purple group.

Yellow group hint: Think about your daily workout.

Green group hint: Gunfight at the O.K. Corral.

Blue group hint: Globally famous award.

Purple group hint: Don't get stung.

Answer for today's Connections groups

Yellow group: Exercises.

Green group: Featured in Westerns.

Blue group: Leaders who received the Nobel Peace Prize.

Purple group: ____ bee.

What are today's Connections answers?

The yellow words in today's Connections

The theme is exercises. The four words are bridge, crunch, dip and squat.

The green words in today's Connections

The theme is things featured in Westerns. The four words are bounty, cowboy, duel and saloon.

The blue words in today's Connections

The theme is leaders who received the Nobel Peace Prize. The four words are Carter, Gore, King and Tutu.

The purple words in today's Connections

The theme is ____bee. The four words are busy, honey, queen and spelling.