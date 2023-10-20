Tired of Wordle? Try Apple Arcade's Latest Word Game

If you're bored with word games like Wordle and want to try a new puzzle game, you should try Apple Arcade's latest title, Crossword Jam Plus. If you subscribe to Apple Arcade ($5, £5 or AU$8 a month), you can play this game at no additional charge, and without ads or in-app purchases (hence this version being called "Crossword Jam Plus" on the App Store).

This title was developed by PlaySimple Games, which developed other word games like Word Search Explorer and Word Bingo.

Crossword Jam Plus is a cross between a word search and a crossword puzzle. The game gives you a handful of letters and a crossword puzzle, and you have to use the letters to fill out the crossword puzzle. The puzzles start off easy with two and three-letter words, but the puzzles get progressively more difficult as you solve more of them.

As you play, the game's background shows nature scenes from around the world intended to provide a calming and relaxing atmosphere. Which is good because if you're like me, sometimes figuring out the final word in a puzzle can be frustrating.

You can access this game, and many others, in Apple Arcade for $5 a month, or $60 annually. You can also try Apple Arcade for free for one month with your first sign-up, or you can get a three-month free trial when you buy a new Apple device. To access Apple Arcade, open the App Store on your iOS device and tap the joystick in the menu bar.