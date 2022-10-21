The Xbox Series S Is the Best Budget Gaming Console Right Now

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

In a world where game consoles actually increase from their original price, it's nice to know there remain affordable and viable options in 2022. The Xbox Series S is Microsoft's smaller, cheaper version of its newest Xbox -- and it's fantastic.

Why it's a great gift: At $300, the Series S is by far the cheapest current-generation game console on the market. Also, it has all the features of the more expensive Xbox Series X ($500). Those include a fast SSD drive for quick loading of games and the same basic internal architecture; however, the Series X can achieve higher resolutions in games. The Series S also has Quick Resume, which lets you continue multiple games right where you left off. Lastly, there's Xbox Game Pass, the company's $9.99 monthly subscription service that provides access to hundreds of games across four generations of Xboxes as well as nearly every Microsoft, Bethesda -- and possibly soon, Activision Blizzard -- first-party game... and some big third party games as well. The Series S plus Game Pass is the perfect gift for old and new gamers on a budget.

What you'll pay: Most places charge $300, but there are frequently sales of up to $50 off.

