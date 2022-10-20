iOS 16's Edit Text Message Tool Netflix Password Sharing 'Black Adam' Review 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Review Popular Halloween Costumes Sneakers for Horses Worst Cat Breeds McDonald's Boo Buckets: B+
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Home Kitchen & Household

This Weber Pizza Stone Will Take Your Pizza Game to the Next Level

The Weber Gourmet BBQ System Pizza Stone will help you make the best homemade pizza on your grill.

Alison DeNisco Rayome headshot
Alison DeNisco Rayome

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

Close that food delivery app, because the best pizza in town isn't delivered -- it's on your grill. At least it could be with the Weber Gourmet BBQ System Pizza Stone

Why it's a great gift: If you're looking for a gift for a grilling or pizza aficionado, look no further: The Weber Gourmet BBQ System Pizza Stone will take your homemade pizza game to the next level, even though it's the fastest and easiest pizza cooking method I've tried. All you have to do is preheat it with your grill, throw your prepared pizza on, and 10 minutes later, you have perfectly melted cheese and a beautiful crust that's crispy outside but doughy inside. It's perfect for weeknight cooking during grilling season and beyond. You can use this pizza stone with any Weber grill. (If you already have the Weber Gourmet BBQ system, it fits right into the grates, but you don't need it.) And it's a steal compared with something like the Ooni pizza oven -- and saves you from adding another single-use gadget to your collection.  

What you'll pay: The list price for the Weber Gourmet BBQ System Pizza Stone is $59, but sometimes you can find it on sale for around $50.

Weber Gourmet BBQ System Pizza Stone
$59 at Amazon

Read more: Best Grill for 2022