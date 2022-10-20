This Weber Pizza Stone Will Take Your Pizza Game to the Next Level

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

Close that food delivery app, because the best pizza in town isn't delivered -- it's on your grill. At least it could be with the .

Why it's a great gift: If you're looking for a gift for a grilling or pizza aficionado, look no further: The Weber Gourmet BBQ System Pizza Stone will take your homemade pizza game to the next level, even though it's the fastest and easiest pizza cooking method I've tried. All you have to do is preheat it with your grill, throw your prepared pizza on, and 10 minutes later, you have perfectly melted cheese and a beautiful crust that's crispy outside but doughy inside. It's perfect for weeknight cooking during grilling season and beyond. You can use this pizza stone with any Weber grill. (If you already have the Weber Gourmet BBQ system, it fits right into the grates, but you don't need it.) And it's a steal compared with something like the -- and saves you from adding another single-use gadget to your collection.

What you'll pay: The list price for the Weber Gourmet BBQ System Pizza Stone is $59, but sometimes you can find it on sale for around $50.

Read more: Best Grill for 2022