Deals

Save $50 on an Xbox Series S Console, Bringing the Price to $250

The streamlined Xbox experience just got even cheaper.
2 min read
A white Xbox Series S and wireless controller.
Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Looking for your next gaming console? The Xbox Series S console is smaller and more affordable than the Xbox Series X, but it still packs a punch when it comes to features and games. 

You can save $50 on the Xbox Series S console at Adorama right now. This discount will be automatically added at checkout. At $250, this is a great option for the casual gamer or savvy shopper looking for the best deal on a new console. 

See at Adorama

Not only does the Xbox Series S console come in cheaper than other systems, but it also takes up less space without giving up too many features. It's all digital, so you won't have to store discs, and all of your games are stored in the cloud. It also features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an immersive gaming experience.

You can stream media in 4K if you have a 4K TV, but if resolution is that important to you, you might want to opt for the Series X instead. The Xbox Series S lacks an optical drive, has less storage and doesn't render games full 4K resolution, but it does provide up to 1440p, which is a step up from high-definition and it can handle ray-tracing.

All of the same Xbox games can be played on both systems, so you won't be missing out on content. Plus, it comes equipped with an 80core AMD Zen 2 processor, 10GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage and gets up to 120 frames per second, so it's definitely a step up from previous systems, like the Xbox One. And there are storage expansion cards if you do decide you need more space, though those are sold separately.

Read more: Xbox Series X vs. Xbox Series S: Which Game Console Is Best for You?

