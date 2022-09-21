Ted Lasso and Team AFC Richmond to Appear in FIFA 23

Move over Fisher Price toy set, Ted Lasso has found another way to immortalize himself. EA Sports announced on Wednesday that AFC Richmond and their beloved Coach Lasso will be playable characters in FIFA 23. The game is set to be released on Sept. 30 and marks the final installment in the series.

Fans can assume the role of their favorite Greyhound from the Apple TV Plus show, including Roy Kent, Jamie Tartt, Sam Obisanya and Dani Rojas. According to EA, players can use various game modes such as Career Mode, Kickoff, Online Friendlies or Online Seasons to become Ted Lasso or AFC Richmond. The release will also come with customizable kits for the fictional football club as well as tifos and feature the world-famous Nelson Stadium.

Believe it. #FIFA23 x @TedLasso



He's proven he belongs in the game, now Ted Lasso and @AFCRichmond are playable in FIFA 23 starting September 30.



Learn more 👇https://t.co/n4eQXTC4f4 pic.twitter.com/M9tIiqKHPx — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 21, 2022

Players have the option to choose Ted Lasso to head AFC Richmond or a different team in FIFA. You can also select a different coach for the Greyhounds, make your own manager or create a player from scratch to join the team.

Ted Lasso is coming fresh off a round of Emmy wins this year, earning 11 awards for the show and cast. Star Jason Sudeikis expressed his excitement for the upcoming EA game release, while Brett Goldstein joked about not putting the Roy Kent CGI rumors to rest.

"I am truly fortunate, and deeply grateful, to have had many special moments in my career thus far, and I consider this experience among the best of them," said Sudeikis. "As long-time fans of EA SPORTS FIFA, having Ted Lasso and the whole AFC Richmond squad incorporated into the newest version of the game is truly a dream come true for myself and the rest of the fellas."

In a statement Goldstein added, "It is so f***ing cool to be in FIFA .I'm not sure this is going to help dispel the CGI rumours but f*** it, totally worth it."