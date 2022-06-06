Ted Lasso Being Written to End Its Run After Season 3

Apple TV Plus hit show Ted Lasso is being written to wrap up its championship run after the third season, writer and series star Brett Goldstein said in an interview with the Sunday Times, as spotted by Variety on Monday. He says the writing team is treating season 3 as the final season.

"It was planned as three. Spoiler alert -- everyone dies," Goldstein joked to the Sunday Times.

While the show is being written to end at that point, there's been no official word from Warner Bros. Television, which produces the show. Warner Bros. didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ted Lasso made its debut on Apple's subscription service in August 2020 and was a hit among viewers. Its first season was also a big award winner, taking home Best Comedy Series and Beat Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at last year's Primetime Emmys.

The third season of Ted Lasso is currently in production and expected to premiere late this year.