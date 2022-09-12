Shop the Holiday Season's Top Toys, According to Amazon

Though we're not even technically into fall yet, it's worth thinking about who's on your gift list for the upcoming holiday season. If that includes buying for some kiddos in the family, you're going to want to make sure you're getting them something they'll actually like. Amazon is helping you find the right toy or game with its 2022 Toys We Love list. It's packed full of gift ideas for kids under two through the 12-plus age range, so there's bound to be something for every child in your life.

While the holidays may be a few months away yet, it's never too early to start your shopping and, if previous years are anything to go by, shopping early could be the difference between getting everything you want and missing out on some key items. With rumors of an October Prime Day, and Black Friday sales not too far behind that, it's high time to start thinking about your holiday shopping before products start selling out or shipping times become a problem, too.

Amazon's gift list features top toy picks from a variety of popular brands like American Girl, Disney, Barbie, Marvel, Star Wars, Pokémon and Lego, plus games like Monopoly and Exploding Kittens. If you want something educational as well as fun, there are plenty of creative drawing kits and STEM projects in the mix, too. We've highlighted some of our favorites below, but it's worth checking out the for more.