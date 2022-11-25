Live: 300+ Best Black Friday Deals Live: Black Friday TV Deals BF Deals Under $25 BF Deals Under $50 5 BF Splurges 8 BF Must-Haves 15 Weird Amazon BF Deals BF Cheat Sheet
Take $40 Off this 2TB Xbox Series X Storage Expansion Card for Black Friday

This is the best price we've seen this year on Seagate's licensed plug-and-play storage for the Xbox Series X and Series S.

Sarah Lord
Seagate expansion drive
Black Friday is just as much about pricey accessories as it is about air fryers. Any console gamer will tell you that the amount of storage included on their console just isn't enough. Xbox Series X and S owners looking to expand their storage capacity, listen up: Right now you can grab this 2TB NVMe solid-state drive for $360. That's a savings of $40 and matches an all-time Amazon low. 

2TB Seagate storage expansion card for Xbox Series X and S
$360 at Amazon

This Seagate Storage Expansion Card for the Xbox Series X and S is licensed by Microsoft and allows you to play games directly from the expansion card without affecting performance. It replicates the architecture of the Xbox so you can take advantage of faster load times, with the ability to switch between games in seconds.  

Even at this discounted price, the expansion card still costs considerably more than the Xbox Series S and is more than half the cost of the Series X. Seagate also makes a 1TB version of this drive that is currently on sale for $200, though it's been as low as $190 earlier this month. 

