Take $40 Off this 2TB Xbox Series X Storage Expansion Card for Black Friday

Black Friday is just as much about pricey accessories as it is about air fryers. Any console gamer will tell you that the amount of storage included on their console just isn't enough. Xbox Series X and S owners looking to expand their storage capacity, listen up: Right now you can grab this for $360. That's a savings of $40 and matches an all-time Amazon low.

This Seagate Storage Expansion Card for the Xbox Series X and S is licensed by Microsoft and allows you to play games directly from the expansion card without affecting performance. It replicates the architecture of the Xbox so you can take advantage of faster load times, with the ability to switch between games in seconds.

Even at this discounted price, the expansion card still costs considerably more than the Xbox Series S and is more than half the cost of the Series X. Seagate also makes a of this drive that is currently on sale for $200, though it's been as low as $190 earlier this month.