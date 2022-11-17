Xbox Series S Drops to $250 for the Holidays, Target Includes $50 Gift Card As Well

Gamers have had a frustrating time getting their hands on certain consoles over the past few years, including the elusive Xbox Series X. However, playing next-gen games just got a little bit easier and more affordable. Right now several retailers, including , and , are offering $50 off the Series S, the "lite" cousin of the Series X, which drops the price back down to the all-time low of $250.

Not all retailers have set an expiration date on this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will be available. Though considering how popular these consoles are, there's a good chance they could sell out fast, so get your order in soon if you're hoping to grab one at this price. Target is also throwing in a free $50 gift card with the purchase, though it doesn't have any consoles available for shipping, so you'll have to find one in stock at a store near you if you're hoping to take advantage of this offer.

The Series S is the compact version of the bulkier Xbox Series X. While it can still run next-gen games like Halo Infinite, the Series S doesn't have a disk drive, so all of your games will have to be digital downloads. And because of that, the 512GB storage will fill up quickly, though that is easily (if expensively) remedied with an .

While it doesn't support 4K video, it does match the 120-frames-per-second frame rate of the Series X for super-smooth motion. And at less than 3 inches thick, it's also significantly more compact. If you're hard-core about your gaming, it might be worth waiting out the stock issues to try and snag a Series X, but if you're just looking for a way to enjoy some of those next-gen games, the Series S is a great option for more casual gamers. Especially when you can find it on sale.

