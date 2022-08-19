Splatoon 3 Splatfest World Premiere Demo: Start Time, How to Join and More

Splatoon 3 arrives on the Nintendo Switch in just a few weeks, but Nintendo is giving players a chance to sample the game early with a special Splatfest World Premiere demo. This free, limited-time demo event takes place next week and lets all Switch owners get their first hands-on time with the upcoming team shooter.

Here's everything you need to know about the demo, from what time it starts to how to download it.

What is the Splatfest World Premiere?

The Splatfest World Premiere is a demo-slash-beta test for Splatoon 3. Beginning Aug. 25, players who download the demo will be able to explore the game's main hub area, Splatsville, and take part in a brief tutorial that explains the basics of gameplay. Then, on Aug. 27, players can participate in the headlining attraction: Splatoon 3's first "Splatfest," a type of in-game event in which you pick a team and earn points for your side by playing in Turf War matches.

When does the Splatfest World Premiere start?

The Splatfest World Premiere demo will be playable starting Aug. 25, but the Splatfest itself takes place Saturday, Aug. 27. The event will run for 12 hours, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. PT.

Unlike Splatfests in previous Splatoon games, the World Premiere event will be divided up into two halves. During the first half of the Splatfest (until 3 p.m. PT), players will take part in traditional four-versus-four Turf War battles. During the remainder of the event, however, you'll be pit in new Tricolor Turf Wars. Four players from the first place team and two players from the second and third place sides will compete in a three-way battle.

How do I join the Splatfest?

To join the Splatfest World Premiere, all you need to do is download the free demo client from the Nintendo eShop and log in during the event hours.

Do I need Nintendo Switch Online?

Since the Splatfest is an online event, you'll need to have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to participate. If you're not already a member, Nintendo is giving everyone who installs the demo a free seven-day trial to the service.

You'll receive the free trial code via email after downloading the demo client. However, the code will only be redeemable starting Aug. 25, when the demo becomes playable.

What do you do in the Splatfest?

In previous games, Splatfests traditionally asked you to join one of two opposing sides and duke it out for supremacy. Splatoon 3 is shaking things up a bit by giving you three different teams to choose from, but the basics are otherwise the same. Head to the Splatfest terminal in the Splatsville plaza, choose which side you want to rep, and then jump into online matches to earn points for your team.

For the Splatfest World Premiere, Nintendo is asking players to determine, once and for all, which is best: rock, paper or scissors?

OK, sorry—we’re so excited that we're just gonna keep tweeting. How about that Splatfest World Premiere! First, the idea of a 3-way Splatfest is mind-blowing. And the theme? A statistical exploration of the benefits of Rock vs. Paper vs. Scissors? We're swooning. Scientifically. pic.twitter.com/i4nMruxBKM — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) August 10, 2022

Once you've picked a side, you can jump into Splatoon's signature online mode: Turf War. Unlike a typical online shooter, the objective of this mode is not to eliminate the other team, but rather to cover more of the map with your ink. The team that has inked the most turf at the end of three minutes will win the match.

Splatoon 3 will launch for Nintendo Switch on Sep. 9. Nintendo has a variety of free updates planned for the game following its release, including new stages, weapons and modes. The company also teased a "major" paid DLC expansion that will feature Splatoon 2's popular idols, Pearl and Marina, although no other details about it have been announced yet.