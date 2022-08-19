Best TVs 'She-Hulk' Review Up to $1,000 Off Samsung Phones Best Streaming TV Shows Home Bistro Review 8 Great Exercises Amazon Back-to-School Sale Best Phones Under $500
Deals

Score Splatoon 3 for Just $49 With This Exclusive Preorder Deal

Here's your chance to save on Splatoon 3 before it launches on Sept. 9.

Adam Oram headshot
Adam Oram
A screenshot from Splatoon 3's trailer of a character with yellow hair and a yellow bow
Nintendo

Splatoon 3 hits store shelves on Sept. 9 but you can already save on it with this preorder deal. Over at SuperShop, you can snag a copy for just $49 -- a discount of $11 compared to its retail price -- when you use our exclusive promo code CNETSPTN during checkout. Shipping is free.

See at SuperShop

The latest entry in the Splatoon series sees you discovering the Splatlands, a new region "inhabited by battle-hardened Inklings and Octolings." In the single-player story mode, you'll join Agent 3 in a fight against the unruly Octarians. Splatoon's signature multiplayer action is also returning in this third installment, including the cooperative Salmon Run mode, 4v4 Turf Wars and Splatfest events with new stages, moves and weapons.

The promo code is valid until Sept. 15. That means you have a little bit of time to use it if you're not desperate to get the game on Day 1, if you want to check out the free Splatoon 3 demo on Aug. 27 or wait for reviews to drop closer to the game's release date. 

