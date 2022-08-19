Score Splatoon 3 for Just $49 With This Exclusive Preorder Deal

Splatoon 3 hits store shelves on Sept. 9 but you can already save on it with this preorder deal. Over at SuperShop, you can -- a discount of $11 compared to its retail price -- when you use our exclusive promo code CNETSPTN during checkout. Shipping is free.

The latest entry in the Splatoon series sees you discovering the Splatlands, a new region "inhabited by battle-hardened Inklings and Octolings." In the single-player story mode, you'll join Agent 3 in a fight against the unruly Octarians. Splatoon's signature multiplayer action is also returning in this third installment, including the cooperative Salmon Run mode, 4v4 Turf Wars and Splatfest events with new stages, moves and weapons.

The promo code is valid until Sept. 15. That means you have a little bit of time to use it if you're not desperate to get the game on Day 1, if you want to check out the free Splatoon 3 demo on Aug. 27 or wait for reviews to drop closer to the game's release date.