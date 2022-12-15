Spider-Man 2 Hits PS5 Next Fall

The next game in PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man series lands on PS5 in fall 2023, Sony said Thursday, without nailing down an exact release date or giving us any fresh footage. We haven't seen anything of Spider-Man 2 since it was announced back in 2021.

"Following the events of Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the Spider-duo of Peter Parker and Miles Morales are back in the next blockbuster action chapter of the Marvel's Spider-Man series," PlayStation's De'Angelo Epps wrote in a blog post.

We didn't get a new trailer, but here's the old one since it's been a while.

The first game, which got an excellent review from CNET, came out on PS4 in 2018, with a charming Miles Morales spinoff coming out for the PS5 launch two years later.

The vague blog post suggests that Peter and Miles will work together extensively in the sequel. (You shouldn't don't expect co-op, though. It will be a single player adventure.) And we know they'll be facing off against Venom. The alien symbiote-empowered villain will be voiced by Tony Todd, whom you might know as the Candyman or as Kurn in Star Trek.