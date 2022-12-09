Walmart's Black Friday PS5 Bundle Is Back in Stock Right Now

We've been tracking PS5 stock all year, and the console is still very hard to get hold off. For Black Friday, Walmart launched a PS5 bundle featuring the console and newly released God of War: Ragnarök game, though it promptly sold out. After a couple of brief restocks, it looked to us like the bundle was gone for good -- but we were wrong! It's with shipping available before Christmas.

The bundle is going for $559 for the PS5 console that includes a Blu-ray drive, with the digital-only version . Bundles like this usually offer minor savings over buying the game and the console separately, but the win here is getting the PS5 ahead of Christmas at all.

Given that the PS5 is proving to be one of the most difficult-to-find gifts of 2022, we expect that this restock won't last for long. If you click through to Walmart and see prices higher than expected, it means that the Walmart's stock has sold out and the listing has temporarily defaulted to a third-party reseller. We do not advise buying a PS5 at a markup currently, especially as we've seen it come back into stock several times in the past few weeks and the PS5 stock levels have been better overall than they were last year.