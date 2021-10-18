Sora from Kingdom Hearts joins Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Monday

Nintendo

Sora from Kingdom Hearts is the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter, and he'll join the Nintendo Switch game's roster on Monday. He was revealed by game director Masahiro Sakurai in a livestream earlier this month.

He's part of Challenger Pack 11, which also includes Mii Fighter costumes inspired by Splatoon (an Octoling wig and Judd) and Doom (a Doom Slayer outfit for gunners).

Sora excels at airborne fighting, and is lighter than Isabelle and Young Link, Sakurai noted. He didn't reveal Sora's Final Smash super-move, saying he wanted players to see it for themselves, but noted that it's called Sealing the Keyhole. His stage is based on Hollow Bastion.

Kingdom Hearts is known for its sweeping score (composed by Yoko Shimomura), and with Sora will come a bunch of tracks from the series -- Night of Fate, Destiny's Force, Shrouding Dark Cloud, Hand in Hand, Blast Away (Gummi Ship II), Hollow Bastion, Scherzo Di Notte, Fragments of Sorrow and Destati.

If you have save data for Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory on your Switch, you'll also get a bonus song -- a swing version of series title theme Dearly Beloved.

You'll also be able to play the Kingdom Hearts series -- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts 3 -- on Switch via cloud gaming, Sakurai revealed. However, he didn't say when they'd be available.

Smash Bros. Ultimate has been a massive success for Nintendo, selling over 25 million units since its Dec. 2018 launch. Since then, the company has brought out two DLC packs of additional characters, which are called Fighter Passes.

Sora is the sixth fighter in the $30 Vol. 2 pass, after Arms' Min Min, Steve from Minecraft, Sephiroth from Final Fantasy 7, Xenoblade Chronicles' Pyra/Mythra and Kazuya from Tekken.

The previous pass cost $25 and included Persona 5's Joker, Dragon Quest 11's Hero, Banjo-Kazooie, Fatal Fury's Terry Bogard and Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses. You can also purchase fighters individually for $6 each.