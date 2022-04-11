Score Big Savings on Games, Hardware, Accessories and More at GameStop's Spring Sale

Deal Savings Price





Spring is here and the sun is shining, gamers, so it's the perfect time to shut those curtains tight and get back to the grind. And if you're looking for an excuse to stay in and try out all the latest titles, GameStop has the perfect one. Right now, GameStop is having a massive spring sale with discounts on everything from games to apparel to hardware so you can expand your setup and library for less. Whether you prefer some casual console gaming, or are a hardcore PC player, you'll find great bargains on gear you need. You can see the entire sale selection here:

It's not clear how long these offers will last, so to make sure you don't miss out on any of the best deals available, we've rounded up some of our top picks below. And for more great gaming discounts, you can check out our lists of the best deals on PlayStation and Xbox equipment as well.

Alienware Alienware hardware is optimized for a smooth and immersive gaming experience, and this monitor is no exception. The vibrant 25-inch display boasts full HD resolution, as well as an impressive refresh rate of up to 360Hz for ultralow latency. The stand is highly adjustable, so you can tweak the height, tilt, swivel and pivot for the best fit for your desk or setup. Plus, you can customize the lighting to match the mood of whatever you're playing.

Microsoft Between the release of Infinite last December, and the series currently airing on Paramount Plus, Halo is back in a big way. And right now, GameStop has a rare opportunity to grab the latest entry in the series for half off the usual price. This edition includes both the campaign and multiplayer experience, and is playable on both Xbox One and the next-gen Series X (the digital edition is not on sale -- sorry, Series S owners). And if you're a true Halo fan, the collector's edition steelbook is also on sale for $10 more. Read our Halo Infinite review.

Samsung Running out of storage on your console is a frustrating and increasingly common issue. However, there's a more convenient solution than constantly deleting and redownloading games. If you've got a PS5, you can add tons of extra storage space with an M.2 SSD. The Samsung 980 Pro with a built in heatsink is an all-in-one option, and is our favorite on the market right now. They can be a challenge to find in stock at all, so finding one at a discount is an opportunity you won't want to miss.

More great spring sale deals: