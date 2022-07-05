Rockstar Games Focusing on GTA 6 After GTA Trilogy Mishap, Report Says

Development for Grand Theft Auto 6 might receive more resources thanks to the issues from last year's Grand Theft Auto Trilogy, according to a report Tuesday from Kotaku.
Rockstar Games reportedly planned to remaster Grand Theft Auto IV and Red Dead Redemption, two of its best-selling and critically acclaimed titles. However, things changed sometime after the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, which included remasters of GTA 3, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas. Due to the GTA Trilogy performing so poorly, Rockstar has reportedly switched gears and shelved the remakes while putting its focus on GTA 6.
In February, Rockstar confirmed GTA 6 was in development, which was the first mention of the game by the company. GTA V, released in 2013, is a huge seller for Rockstar selling more than 155 million copies and helped introduced Grand Theft Auto Online, which combined has brought in billions of dollars.
GTA Trilogy was a surprise release last year from Rockstar and gave the older games from the PS2 era a high-def look. When it launched, players came across a large number of issues, including awkward-looking visuals and a wealth of glitches. Rockstar apologized for the state of the game and released multiple patches including a large update in February that fixed most of the problems.