Rockstar Games Focusing on GTA 6 After GTA Trilogy Mishap, Report Says

Development for Grand Theft Auto 6 might receive more resources thanks to the issues from last year's Grand Theft Auto Trilogy, according to a report Tuesday from Kotaku.

Rockstar Games reportedly planned to remaster Grand Theft Auto IV and Red Dead Redemption, two of its best-selling and critically acclaimed titles. However, things changed sometime after the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, which included remasters of GTA 3, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas. Due to the GTA Trilogy performing so poorly, Rockstar has reportedly switched gears and shelved the remakes while putting its focus on GTA 6.

As per a reliable source with clear accuracy on Rockstar plans, remasters of GTA IV & RDR1 were on the table a few years ago, but Rockstar chose not to proceed with the projects in mind.



The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision.#GTAIV #RDR1 — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 4, 2022

In February, Rockstar confirmed GTA 6 was in development, which was the first mention of the game by the company. GTA V, released in 2013, is a huge seller for Rockstar selling more than 155 million copies and helped introduced Grand Theft Auto Online, which combined has brought in billions of dollars.

GTA Trilogy was a surprise release last year from Rockstar and gave the older games from the PS2 era a high-def look. When it launched, players came across a large number of issues, including awkward-looking visuals and a wealth of glitches. Rockstar apologized for the state of the game and released multiple patches including a large update in February that fixed most of the problems.