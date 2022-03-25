GTA Online Is Getting a Monthly Subscription for PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto Online made its official debut on PS5 andXbox Series X|S consoles last week, and on Friday, Rockstar Games said it's adding a monthly subscription for players.

GTA Plus launches on March 29 for players willing to spend $6 a month. Subscribers will receive a wealth of content including $500,000 of in-game money, upgrades, waiving of fees to the LS Car Meetup in the game, vehicles, clothing, paint jobs and multiplier bonuses for their rep in different race series. The first month of GTA Plus starts on March 29 and ends on April 27.

Introducing GTA+ for GTA Online.



A new membership program exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S — providing easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the latest generation consoles.



Launching March 29: https://t.co/t9DyrLap1W pic.twitter.com/gz4UXzCfxf — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) March 25, 2022

While Grand Theft Auto Online is still bringing in revenue for Rockstar nine years after its release, the publisher has confirmed it's working on Grand Theft Auto 6.