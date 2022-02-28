Rockstar Games

When the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy remaster was released in November, the games were plagued with bugs and some questionable graphics updates. Developer Rockstar Games eventually apologized, saying that the remasters failed to live up to quality standards. It said that updates were on the way to address those problems, and Rockstar just dropped a huge performance patch after a three-month wait.

The issues with the GTA Trilogy follow a trend of games being full of issues at release because developers know that they can always patch out problems later down the line. Whether it's smaller visual issues like Deathloop suffered upon launch or larger problems like Cyberpunk being virtually unplayable on older consoles, gamers have seen plenty of Day 1 issues with their games. The GTA Trilogy launch last year brought remasters into that trend.

Monday's patch intends to fix many of the initial problems, with a lengthy list of improvements. All three games in the collection have dozens of fixes in the update, mostly focused on improving performance and stability. The new patch features improved collision detection and camera behavior, alongside squashing more chaotic bugs like "an issue that resulted in all traffic lights always displaying green." The patch notes also mention several instances of progression fixes, which should make it much easier to actually play the games without getting stuck in certain missions.

While the patch notes do mention fixes for door and signage textures, they don't specifically call out other visual changes. So if the updated character designs were your biggest gripe, the new patch may not change your feelings about the games in the collection.

Otherwise, if you originally picked up the GTA Trilogy remaster and found it too messy to play, now's a good time to give it a second chance.