PS5 Goes Camo With New Console Cover, Controller and Headset

Sony revealed Tuesday that it will release a new color scheme, grey camouflage, this fall, according to a recent PlayStation blog post. The collection includes console covers for both disc and digital-only versions of the PS5 along with a new look for the DualSense controller and Pulse 3D headset.

Preorders for the PS5 grey camo collection begin Sept. 15. The controller and console covers will launch globally Oct.14, while the camo Pulse 3D headset is set to arrive sometime in December.

Sony didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.