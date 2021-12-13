PS5 is getting colorful covers next month

After more than a year of looking at your white PlayStation 5, you might want to add a splash of color to Sony's next-gen console. You'll be able to do so next year, Sony revealed Monday, with black, red, pink, blue and purple console covers.

The "Midnight Black" and "Cosmic Red" covers will be available through the in the US, UK, France and Germany from Jan. 21 and through other retailers from Feb. 18. The "Nova Pink," "Galactic Purple" and "Starlight Blue" options will follow in the first half of 2022.

These covers match the different DualSense controller color options, so your PS5 gaming setup can have a consistent hue. The company also announced pink, blue and purple controllers to go with the previously available red and black ones.

You'll be able to get the new controllers in January, with the purple version being available through PlayStation Direct from Jan. 14 before going to other retailers on Feb. 11.

The covers cost $55, while a new controller will set you back $75.