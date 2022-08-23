iPhone 14 Rumors DIY Poster Hangers Wordle Tips Best Smart Thermostats Labor Day Sales Download Apple's Latest Updates Protect Your Money Pay Less for Gas
Sony Reveals New PS5 Controller

The customizable DualSense Edge wireless controller includes swappable back buttons and stick caps.

Corinne Reichert headshot
Corinne Reichert
Sony PS5 DualSense Controller
The new DualSense Edge wireless controller for the PS5.
Sony

Sony has unveiled a new DualSense Edge wireless controller for the PlayStation 5. The controller, unveiled during Gamescom Opening Night Live on Tuesday, is billed as being "ultra customizable."

Players will be able to remap or deactivate specific button inputs, adjust stick sensitivity, reduce travel distance of triggers and swap stick caps between standard, high dome and low dome depending on what you prefer for your grip. There are two sets of swappable back buttons -- half dome and lever -- along with replaceable stick modules (sold separately).

You can save multiple profiles for the PS5 controller for specific games or people -- like one suited for first-person shooter games and another for racing games. You'll also be able to access the controller profile settings menu from the controller itself while you're playing.

The controller comes with a USB Type-C braided cable with a connector housing, and a carry case from which you can charge it.

Sony has yet to announce when the new controller will be available or how much it'll cost. 