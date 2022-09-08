Everything Apple Just Announced iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max iPhone 14, 14 Plus iPhone 14's New Emergency SOS Feature Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch Ultra AirPods Pro 2 Selling Your Old iPhone
PS5 Console Cover, Controller and Headset Now Come in Camo

Sony's new gray camo color collection will be available this fall for the PlayStation 5.

David Anders headshot
David Anders
Grey camo PS5 console, controller and headset
Sony

Sony will release a new PS5 color scheme in gray camouflage this fall, according to a PlayStation blog post Tuesday. The collection includes console covers for both disc and digital-only versions of the PlayStation 5, along with a new look for the DualSense controller and Pulse 3D wireless headset

The new color scheme joins an array of solid colors -- black, red, pink, blue and purple -- already available for console covers and DualSense controllers. It's also the newest design for the Pulse 3D wireless headset since Sony released an all-black version of the headset last October

There's no word as to how much the new look will cost you, and Sony didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The official solid-colored PS5 covers retail for $55. A matching blue, red, pink or purple DualSense controller will set you back $75, only $5 more than the standard white and black controllers. White and black versions of the Pulse 3D headset retail for around $100. 

Preorders for the PS5 gray camo collection begin Sept. 15 with the controller and console covers set to launch globally Oct.14 on direct.playstation.com and at participating retailers starting Oct 28. The camo Pulse 3D headset is slated to arrive sometime in December. 