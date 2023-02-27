Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is Getting Two DLC Packs

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's expansion was revealed during Monday's Pokemon Presents livestream, with The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero downloadable content coming to the Nintendo Switch game later this year. Divided into two parts, it'll let you leave the Paldea region to explore new areas in the land of Kitakami and encounter previously unseen Pokemon, as well as some returning classics.

Part 1: The Teal Mask launches in fall 2023, while Part 2: The Indigo Disk is scheduled to arrive in winter 2023. They'll bring new legendary Pokemon, as well as over 230 older Pokemon that weren't previously available in Scarlet and Violet.

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero will be available to purchase on the Nintendo eShop Monday. If you buy it by Oct. 31, you'll get a Mystery Gift code to download a Hisuian Zoroark (previously seen in Pokemon Legends: Arceus).

Outside the DLC pack, you can also encounter two new Paradox Pokemon -- which look like time-displaced versions of Suicine and Virizion -- in Tera Raids running until Sunday, March 12, the company said. Walking Wake will show up in Scarlet, while Iron Leaves will appear in Violet. You can encounter version exclusives by using internet or local multiplayer to join another player's Tera Raid.

The Pokemon Presents livestream came on the game series' 27th anniversary and also brought details about sleep analyzing Android and iOS game Pokemon Sleep, as well as Netflix series Pokemon Concierge.