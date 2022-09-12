Pokemon Go's "Test Your Mettle" Event Adds Mega Aggron, New Ultra Beasts and More

Pokemon Go is kicking off a new steel-type Pokemon event later this week. The "Test Your Mettle" event begins Sept. 16 and introduces a handful of new steel types to the mobile game, including Mega Aggron and Togedemaru. On top of that, two new Ultra Beasts will be invading raids, and there will be new Research tasks to complete and other bonuses.

Here's everything you need to know about the Test Your Mettle event.

Test Your Mettle event hours

The Test Your Mettle event kicks off at 10 a.m. local time on Sept. 16 and runs until 8 p.m. local time on Sept. 21.

New Ultra Beasts

Two new Ultra Beasts are making their Pokemon Go debut during the Test Your Mettle event. However, which one you'll encounter will depend on where you live.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the grass/steel type Ultra Beast Kartana will be appearing in five-star raids during the event. In the Southern Hemisphere, however, the steel/flying type Celesteela will be appearing instead.

Featured Pokemon

In addition to the Ultra Beasts, two new steel-type Pokemon will arrive during the event. First is the roly-poly Togedemaru, which will be appearing in the wild and one-star raids. On top of that, Mega Aggron will make its debut in Mega raids. Defeat it to earn energy to Mega Evolve your own Aggron.

Here are all the other Pokemon you can encounter during the event:

Wild spawns

Magnemite

Pineco

Nosepass

Aron

Beldum

Prinplup

Bronzor

Drilbur

Ferroseed

Togedemaru

Galarian Stunfisk

One-star raids

Scyther

Beldum

Shieldon

Klink

Togedemaru

Three-star raids

Magneton

Skarmory

Mawile

Lairon

Five-star raids

Kartana (Northern Hemisphere)

Celesteela (Southern Hemisphere)

Mega raids

Mega Aggron

Event bonuses

Throughout the event, you'll earn increased candy for catching Pokemon, and you'll have a better chance of obtaining Candy XL when catching a monster with a Nice, Great or Excellent throw.

On top of that, the game will offer new Timed Research tasks. Complete these and you'll earn various rewards, including Aggron Mega Energy and encounters with Togedemaru and Aron (Aggron's base form).

In the meantime, Deoxys is appearing in five-star raids until Sept. 13, while this month's Community Day takes place on Sept. 18. You can see everything else going on in Pokemon Go over the next few weeks in our September events roundup.

