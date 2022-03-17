Pokemon Go Lush Jungle Event: Tapu Lele, Fomantis, New Research and More

Niantic

Pokemon Go's Season of Alola continues next week with a new Lush Jungle event. The festivities kick off on Mar. 22 and include the debut of three new Alola Pokemon, as well as new Research quests and in-game bonuses. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

Event schedule

Pokemon Go's Lush Jungle event kicks off at 10 a.m. local time on Mar. 22 and runs until 8 p.m. local time on Mar. 29.

Featured Pokemon

As mentioned, three new Pokemon from the Alola region are making their Pokemon Go debut during the Lush Jungle event. First, players will have a chance to encounter the grass-type mantis Pokemon, Fomantis, in the wild. Once you've obtained enough candy, you can evolve Fomantis into Lurantis.

On top of that, the island guardian Tapu Lele will appear in five-star raids for the first time, while other jungle-themed Pokemon will be spawning more frequently in the wild and lower-tier raids. You can see all of the featured event Pokemon below:

Wild spawns

Metapod

Paras

Exeggcute

Pinsir

Hoothoot

Sudowoodo

Fomantis

Ferroseed

Cottonee

One-star raids

Bellsprout

Tangela

Cottonee

Sewaddle

Three-star raids

Butterfree

Vileplume

Parasect

Exeggutor

Legendary raids

Tapu Lele

Research tasks

Launching alongside the Lush Jungle event is a new, season-long Special Research story. There will also be themed Timed and Field Research tasks during the event. These will focus on catching grass-type Pokemon and will net you various rewards when completed, including more chances to catch Fomantis and some other featured event Pokemon.

April is just around the corner, but there are still some events happening in Pokemon Go this month, including the ongoing Festival of Colors and new Spotlight Hours. You can catch up on everything going on in the game in our Pokemon Go March events roundup.