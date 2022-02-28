Pokemon Go March 2022 Events: Alola Pokemon, Legendary Raids and More

Niantic

March is just around the corner, and it's shaping up to be another busy month for Pokemon Go. The mobile game is kicking off its new Season of Alola with a variety of events and activities, including new Spotlight Hours, March's Community Day and new legendary Pokemon raids. Here's a look at all the biggest events happening in the game next month.

March Research Breakthrough: Alolan Vulpix

Along with the new Field Research tasks and rewards going live on Mar. 1, Pokemon Go is featuring a new Research Breakthrough encounter next month. Each time players achieve a Research Breakthrough in March, they'll earn a chance to catch Alolan Vulpix.

Research Breakthroughs are tied to the stamps you earn from Field Research tasks. You'll receive one stamp for the first task you complete each day, and you'll achieve a Research Breakthrough once you've collected seven stamps.

March Spotlight Hours

Pokemon Go is continuing its weekly Spotlight Hour event in March. Every Tuesday evening from 6-7 p.m. local time, the mobile game will feature a different Pokemon and in-game bonus. Here's the full Spotlight Hour schedule for March:

Mar. 1

Spotlight Pokemon: Cubone

Spotlight bonus: 2x transfer candy

Mar. 8

Spotlight Pokemon: Exeggcute

Spotlight bonus: 2x evolution XP

Mar. 15

Spotlight Pokemon: Growlithe

Spotlight bonus: 2x catch Stardust

Mar. 22

Spotlight Pokemon: Sudowoodo

Spotlight bonus: 2x catch XP

Mar. 29

Spotlight Pokemon: Paras

Spotlight bonus: 2x catch candy

Legendary Raids

Pokemon Go is ushering in its Season of Alola with a brand-new legendary Pokemon from that region: Tapu Koko. You'll have your first chance to catch the island guardian in Pokemon Go from Mar. 1 to Mar. 15, after which point Therian Forme Tornadus will return to the game. You can see March's full legendary raid schedule below:

Mar. 1 to Mar. 15

Tapu Koko

Mar. 15 to Mar. 22

Therian Forme Tornadus



Mar. 22 to Apr. 5

TBA

March Community Day

Niantic

Pokemon Go's March Community Day is set for Sunday, Mar. 13. This month's event features two Pokemon: Sandshrew and its Alolan variant. Both forms will be appearing in the wild more frequently throughout the Community Day, and each will learn a special move if you can evolve them before the event ends. March's Community Day runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

'Welcome to Alola' Event

Pokemon Go's Season of Alola kicks off with a special Welcome to Alola event from Mar. 1 to Mar. 9. During the event, players will have their first chance to catch some of the Alola Pokemon originally introduced in the Pokemon Sun and Moon games for the Nintendo 3DS.

Lush Jungle Event

The Season of Alola continues later in March with an "Alola-inspired" Lush Jungle event, which is slated to run from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29. More details will be announced closer to the event.