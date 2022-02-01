Pokemon Go Regirock guide: Best counters, weaknesses and moves

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

A new month has begun, and a new legendary Pokemon is appearing in Pokemon Go for a limited time. Regirock has returned to five-star raids until Feb. 9, giving you another chance to capture the legendary rock type. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch Regirock before it leaves the game again.

Regirock Raid Hours

Regirock raids will periodically occur at gyms from Feb. 1 to Feb. 9, but your best chance to encounter the legendary Pokemon will happen on Wednesday, Feb. 2, during Pokemon Go's Raid Hour event. From 6-7 p.m. local time, there will be an increased number of Regirock raids at gyms, giving you more opportunities to battle and potentially catch one.

Regirock weaknesses

Regirock is a pure rock-type Pokemon, which makes it susceptible to a handful of common Pokemon types. Specifically, the legendary Pokemon is vulnerable to grass, water, ground, fighting and steel, so any Pokemon of those types will be helpful when battling against it.

Best Regirock counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use against Regirock when challenging the legendary Pokemon in raids:

Grass

Mega Venusaur: Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant



Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant



Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant Torterra: Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant



Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant Tangrowth: Vine Whip, Solar Beam



Vine Whip, Solar Beam Chesnaught: Vine Whip, Solar Beam

Water

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon



Water Gun, Hydro Cannon Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump



Waterfall, Hydro Pump Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon



Water Gun, Hydro Cannon Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf



Waterfall, Surf Samurott: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon

Ground

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Mud Shot, Earthquake Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mud-Slap, Earthquake Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mud Shot, Earth Power Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Mud-Slap, Earth Power Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Fighting

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Counter, Dynamic Punch Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Counter, Close Combat Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Counter, Dynamic Punch Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Counter, Dynamic Punch Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Steel

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Metal Claw, Iron Head Cobalion: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Metal Claw, Iron Head Zacian: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Metal Claw, Iron Head Zamazenta: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Best moves for Regirock

Like the other members of the Regi trio, Regirock is primarily a defensive Pokemon, although it can be a solid counter against flying, ice and bug Pokemon if you teach it rock-type attacks. In particular, you'll want to give the legendary Pokemon the Fast Attack Rock Throw and the Charged Attack Stone Edge.

February is shaping up to be another busy month for Pokemon Go. After Regirock leaves the game, the legendary Pokemon Registeel will return to raids for a limited time, while the Pokemon Go Tour: Johto event will take place on Feb. 26. You can see everything else happening in the game this month in our February events roundup.