Pokemon Go Regirock guide: Best counters, weaknesses and moves

A new month has begun, and a new legendary Pokemon is appearing in Pokemon Go for a limited time. Regirock has returned to five-star raids until Feb. 9, giving you another chance to capture the legendary rock type. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch Regirock before it leaves the game again.
Regirock Raid Hours
Regirock raids will periodically occur at gyms from Feb. 1 to Feb. 9, but your best chance to encounter the legendary Pokemon will happen on Wednesday, Feb. 2, during Pokemon Go's Raid Hour event. From 6-7 p.m. local time, there will be an increased number of Regirock raids at gyms, giving you more opportunities to battle and potentially catch one.
Regirock weaknesses
Regirock is a pure rock-type Pokemon, which makes it susceptible to a handful of common Pokemon types. Specifically, the legendary Pokemon is vulnerable to grass, water, ground, fighting and steel, so any Pokemon of those types will be helpful when battling against it.
Best Regirock counters
Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use against Regirock when challenging the legendary Pokemon in raids:
Grass
- Mega Venusaur: Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant
- Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant
- Torterra: Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant
- Tangrowth: Vine Whip, Solar Beam
- Chesnaught: Vine Whip, Solar Beam
Water
- Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump
- Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf
- Samurott: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon
Ground
- Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake
- Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power
- Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power
Fighting
- Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Heracross: Counter, Close Combat
- Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch
Steel
- Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Cobalion: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Zacian: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Zamazenta: Metal Claw, Iron Head
Best moves for Regirock
Like the other members of the Regi trio, Regirock is primarily a defensive Pokemon, although it can be a solid counter against flying, ice and bug Pokemon if you teach it rock-type attacks. In particular, you'll want to give the legendary Pokemon the Fast Attack Rock Throw and the Charged Attack Stone Edge.
February is shaping up to be another busy month for Pokemon Go. After Regirock leaves the game, the legendary Pokemon Registeel will return to raids for a limited time, while the Pokemon Go Tour: Johto event will take place on Feb. 26. You can see everything else happening in the game this month in our February events roundup.