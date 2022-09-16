Pokemon Go Mega Aggron Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moveset

A new Mega-Evolved Pokemon has arrived in Pokemon Go. As part of the Test Your Mettle event, Mega Aggron is appearing in raids until Sept. 27. Each time you defeat the formidable steel Pokemon, you'll earn Aggron Mega Energy, which can be spent to Mega Evolve your own Aggron.

Here are some tips to help you beat Mega Aggron before it leaves the raid rotation.

Mega Aggron raid hours

Mega Aggron will be appearing in Mega raids from Sept. 16 to Sept. 27. These raids have a four-star difficulty, so you shouldn't have much troubling defeating the Mega Pokemon if you team up with three or four other high-level players.

Mega Aggron weaknesses

While Aggron is normally a rock/steel type, Mega Aggron is pure steel, giving it fewer weaknesses to exploit. The Mega-Evolved Pokemon is only vulnerable to fire, fighting and ground, so you'll want to stack your team with Pokemon of those types when jumping into a Mega Aggron raid.

Best Mega Aggron counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use when battling Mega Aggron:

Fire

Mega Charizard X/Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Fire Spin, Blast Burn Arcanine: Fire Fang, Flamethrower

Fire Fang, Flamethrower Mega Houndoom: Fire Fang, Flamethrower

Fire Fang, Flamethrower Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Fire Fang, Overheat Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Fire Fang, Overheat Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Fighting

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Counter, Dynamic Punch Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Counter, Close Combat Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Counter, Dynamic Punch Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Counter, Dynamic Punch Mega Lopunny: Double Kick, Focus Blast

Double Kick, Focus Blast Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Ground

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Mud Shot, Earthquake Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mud-Slap, Earthquake Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mud Shot, Earth Power Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Mud-Slap, Earth Power Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mud-Slap, Earthquake Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Best moveset for Mega Aggron

Aggron is already one of the strongest steel types in Pokemon Go, and its power is only amplified further when it Mega Evolves. To make the most of Mega Aggron, you'll want to teach it the Fast Attack Iron Tail and the Charged Attack Heavy Slam.

Pokemon Go's Test Your Mettle event runs until Sept. 21, but the game still has a few other events lined up for this month, including more Spotlight Hours and Fashion Week. You can see everything going on in our September events roundup.

Read more: Pokemon Go Beginner's Guide