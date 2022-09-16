Apple Watch Series 8 Review iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Review Apple Watch SE (2022) Review iPhone 14 vs. Its Top Rivals Cheap Wireless Earbuds Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Review Best iPhone 14 Cases Overwatch 2
Pokemon Go Mega Aggron Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moveset

Mega Aggron makes its Pokemon Go debut.
Togedemaru and Mega Aggron in Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go players can encounter Aggron's Mega-Evolved form in raids until Sept. 27.
A new Mega-Evolved Pokemon has arrived in Pokemon Go. As part of the Test Your Mettle event, Mega Aggron is appearing in raids until Sept. 27. Each time you defeat the formidable steel Pokemon, you'll earn Aggron Mega Energy, which can be spent to Mega Evolve your own Aggron.

Here are some tips to help you beat Mega Aggron before it leaves the raid rotation.

Mega Aggron raid hours

Mega Aggron will be appearing in Mega raids from Sept. 16 to Sept. 27. These raids have a four-star difficulty, so you shouldn't have much troubling defeating the Mega Pokemon if you team up with three or four other high-level players.

Mega Aggron weaknesses

While Aggron is normally a rock/steel type, Mega Aggron is pure steel, giving it fewer weaknesses to exploit. The Mega-Evolved Pokemon is only vulnerable to fire, fighting and ground, so you'll want to stack your team with Pokemon of those types when jumping into a Mega Aggron raid.

Best Mega Aggron counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use when battling Mega Aggron:

Fire

  • Mega Charizard X/Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
  • Arcanine: Fire Fang, Flamethrower
  • Mega Houndoom: Fire Fang, Flamethrower
  • Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
  • Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat
  • Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Fighting

  • Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
  • Heracross: Counter, Close Combat
  • Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch
  • Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch
  • Mega Lopunny: Double Kick, Focus Blast
  • Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Ground

  • Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake
  • Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
  • Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
  • Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power
  • Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
  • Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Best moveset for Mega Aggron

Aggron is already one of the strongest steel types in Pokemon Go, and its power is only amplified further when it Mega Evolves. To make the most of Mega Aggron, you'll want to teach it the Fast Attack Iron Tail and the Charged Attack Heavy Slam.

Pokemon Go's Test Your Mettle event runs until Sept. 21, but the game still has a few other events lined up for this month, including more Spotlight Hours and Fashion Week. You can see everything going on in our September events roundup.

