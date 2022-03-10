Pokemon Go Festival of Colors: Oricorio, Featured Pokemon, Bonuses and More

Niantic

A new event is kicking off soon in Pokemon Go. The mobile game is holding a Festival of Colors celebration starting Mar. 15, and it'll introduce a new Alola Pokemon to catch along with a new Collection Challenge to complete. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

Event hours

The Festival of Colors event kicks off at 10 a.m. local time on Mar. 15 and runs until 8 p.m. local time on Mar. 20.

Featured Pokemon

A new Alola Pokemon is making its Pokemon Go debut during the Festival of Colors event: Oricorio. The colorful bird comes in four different varieties, each inspired by a different kind of dance, but which one you'll encounter will depend on which region you're in. You can see where each form will appear below:

Pom-Pom Style Oricorio - Americas



Baile Style Oricorio - Europe, the Middle East, Africa

Pa'u Style Oricorio - African, Asian, Pacific and Caribbean islands

Sensu Style Oricorio - Asia-Pacific region

In addition to Oricorio, the following Pokemon will be appearing more frequently in the wild and in raids throughout the Festival of Colors events:

Wild Pokemon

Drowzee

Horsea

Gligar

Slugma

Beautifly

Dustox

Taillow

Trapinch

Turtwig

Croagunk

Alomomola

Fletchling

Oricorio

One-star raids

Jigglypuff

Treeco

Torchic

Mudkip

Rockruff

Three-star raids

Marowak

Alolan Marowak

Chansey

Umbreon

Druddigon

Five-star raids

Therian Forme Tornadus

Mega raids

Mega Lopunny

Event bonuses

On top of the featured Pokemon, there will be a few in-game bonuses during the Festival of Colors event. Any lure modules that are activated will last for three hours rather than their usual duration, and there will be a new Collection Challenge that will net you a chance to catch Oricorio -- among other rewards -- once completed.

In addition, players in India will have a few exclusive features. First, there will be a regional challenge to collectively catch 2 million Pokemon. If players can hit that goal, they'll unlock a special bonus that will remain active throughout the remainder of the event. There will also be an exclusive item bundle containing the following:

1 Lucky Egg

1 Lure Module

1 Rainy Lure Module

1 Mossy Lure Module

In the meantime, Pokemon Go's March Community Day is this Sunday, Mar. 13. The stars of this month's event are Sandshrew and Alolan Sandrew, each of which will be able to learn a special move if you can evolve them. You can catch up on everything else happening in the game this month in our Pokemon Go March events roundup.