Pokemon Go Halloween 2021 Part 1: Galarian Slowking, Special Research tasks and more

Pokemon Go's Halloween 2021 celebration has begun. This year's event is divided up into two parts, each of which features its own set of Pokemon spawns, Research tasks and other activities to complete. The first leg runs until Oct. 22 and introduces Galarian Slowking to the game, along with a new Special Research task focused around Yamask and more. Here's everything you need to know about part 1 of Pokemon Go's Halloween 2021 event.

How to get Galarian Slowking

As part of the Halloween 2021 event, Galarian Slowking is now available in Pokemon Go. To get one, you need to catch 30 psychic-type Pokemon while Galarian Slowpoke is set as your buddy and then feed it 50 Slowpoke Candy.

If you don't yet have a Galarian Slowpoke, you'll have a chance to catch one in one-star raids throughout the event, and you can earn some extra Slowpoke Candy from the latest Misunderstood Mischief Special Research. You'll also still be able to get Galarian Slowking even after the Halloween 2021 event ends.

What Lies Beneath the Mask Research tasks

The first leg of Pokemon Go's Halloween 2021 event also introduces a new Special Research story called What Lies Beneath the Mask? This task line revolves around the ghost Pokemon Yamask, and it'll give you a chance to catch its Galarian form and earn other rewards. You can see the full list of Research tasks below.

Stage 1/4

Catch 40 ghost-type Pokemon - 400 Stardust

Transfer 9 Pokemon - Duskull encounter

Make 49 Nice throws - 9 Ultra Balls

Reward for completing all three tasks: Yamask encounter, 4,000 XP and 9 Nanab Berries

Stage 2/4

Catch 40 ghost-type Pokemon - Halloween Mischief Pikachu encounter

Make 9 curveball throws - 490 Stardust

Use 49 berries to help catch Pokemon - Banette encounter

Reward for completing all three tasks: Galarian Yamask encounter, 4,000 XP and 9 Razz Berries

Stage 3/4

Catch 40 ghost-type Pokemon - 400 Stardust

Catch 9 different species of ghost-type Pokemon - Alolan Marowak encounter

Make 49 Great throws - 49 Poke Balls

Reward for completing all three tasks: Galarian Yamask encounter, 4,000 XP and 9 Pinap Berries

Stage 4/4

Claim reward - 49 XP

Claim reward - 49 XP

Claim reward - 49 XP

Reward for completing all three tasks: 4 Yamask Candy, 9 Yamask Candy and 4,900 Stardust

Misunderstood Mischief tasks

In addition to the Yamask research, the Halloween event has brought the next stage of the season-long Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story. This portion is themed around Slowpoke, making this a good chance to catch a Galarian version and earn some more Slowpoke Candy. You can see the full list of tasks below.

Stage 9

Make 3 Nice curveball throws - 20 Slowpoke Candy

Transfer 30 Pokemon - Galarian Slowpoke encounter

Evolve 1 Slowpoke - 1,990 XP

Reward for completing all three tasks: Shedinja encounter, 5 Max Potions and 40 Slowbro Mega Energy

Featured Pokemon spawns

In addition to special costumed versions of Pikachu and Piplup, various ghost, poison and psychic Pokemon are appearing more frequently in the game during the first leg of the Halloween 2021 event. You'll be able to encounter the following Pokemon in the wild, raid battles and 7 km eggs:

Wild spawns

Halloween Mischief Pikachu

Halloween Mischief Piplup

Zubat

Drowzee

Gastly

Spinarak

Misdreavus

Shuppet

Stunky

Woobat

Gothita

Yamask

One-star raids

Galarian Slowpoke

Murkrow

Scraggy

Yamask

Espurr

Three-star raids

Alolan Raichu

Sableye

Banette

Halloween Mischief Drifblim

Five-star raids

7 km eggs

Spinarak

Misdreavus

Shuppet

Chingling

Litwick

Golett

Galarian Yamask

Halloween 2021 Part 2

The second part of Pokemon Go's Halloween 2021 event runs from Oct. 22 to Oct. 31. This portion will introduce several new ghost Pokemon from the Kalos region to the game, including Phantump and Pumpkaboo. You can learn more in our Pokemon Go Halloween 2021 event guide.