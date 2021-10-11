Pokemon Go Halloween 2021 event: Pumpkaboo, Misunderstood Mischief and more

Niantic

Pokemon Go's Halloween 2021 event kicks off on Friday. This year's event will be divided up into two parts and feature various Halloween-themed Pokemon and activities, including a few brand-new ghost Pokemon from the Kalos region and the next chapter of the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story. Here's everything you need to know about Pokemon Go's Halloween 2021 event.

Event-long features

Although the Halloween 2021 event is divided into two parts, some features will be available across both. First, there will be a new Special Research story called What Lies Beneath the Mask? There will also be event-exclusive Timed Research tasks to complete, and the following bonuses will be active:

2x transfer candy

2x hatch candy

2x catch candy

Guaranteed candy XL when walking with your buddy

On top of that, game developer Niantic will offer new avatar items in Pokemon Go's style shop, as well as new stickers and special event bundles. Each leg of the event will also introduce a new portion of the season-long Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story.

Pokemon Go Halloween 2021 Part 1: Creepy Companions

The first part of the Halloween 2021 festivities runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22. During this portion of the event, certain ghost, poison and psychic Pokemon will appear in the wild and in raids more frequently than usual, including Shiny Spinarak. On top of that, Galarian Slowpoke will return to raids, and you'll have your first chance to evolve it into Galarian Slowking. You can see the featured Pokemon below:

Wild spawns

Halloween Mischief Pikachu

Halloween Mischief Piplup

Zubat

Drowzee

Gastly

Spinarak

Misdreavus

Shuppet

Stunky

Woobat

Gothita

Yamask

One-star raids

Galarian Slowpoke

Murkrow

Scraggy

Yamask

Espurr

Three-star raids

Alolan Raichu

Sableye

Banette

Halloween Mischief Drifblim

7 km eggs

Spinarak

Misdreavus

Shuppet

Chingling

Litwick

Golett

Galarian Yamask

Pokemon Go Halloween 2021 Part 2: Ghoulish Pals

The second part of Pokemon Go's Halloween 2021 event runs from Oct. 22 to Halloween itself. During this portion, ghost- and dark-type Pokemon will appear in the game more frequently, and you'll have your first chance to get four new ghost Pokemon from the Kalos region: Phantump, Trevenant, Pumpkaboo, and Gourgeist.

Alongside Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist, Niantic is introducing a new size mechanic to Pokemon Go. Just as in mainline Pokemon games, Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist can appear in various sizes, and the ones you encounter in Pokemon Go will visibly vary depending on how large or small they are. To coincide with this, Niantic will hold a Collection Challenge tasking you with catching a Pumpkaboo of every size.

Wild spawns

Halloween Mischief Pikachu

Halloween Mischief Piplup

Gastly

Haunter

Murkrow

Misdreavus

Shuppet

Purrloin

Yamask

Litwick

Phantump

Pumpkaboo

One-star raids

Murkrow

Yamask

Galarian Yamask

Phantump

Pumpkaboo

Three-star raids

Alolan Marowak

Banette

Halloween Mischief Drifblim

Lampent

Pokemon Go's Halloween 2021 event runs until 8 p.m. local time on Oct. 31. You can read up on everything else happening in the game this month in our Pokemon Go October events roundup.